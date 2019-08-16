close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sacred games 2

'Sacred Games 2' memes take over social media

In 'Sacred Games 2', actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprise their roles as Inspector Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. 

&#039;Sacred Games 2&#039; memes take over social media

Mumbai: As soon as the popular Netflix series 'Sacred Games 2' premiered, it led to divided reactions among netizens. Hilarious memes comparing both the seasons, especially, which flooded the internet.

Those disappointed with the second season of the popular series went on to express the feeling with images of old and torn clothes, broken cars, and stills from "Games Of Thrones".

On Twitter, 'Sacred Games 2' has been one of the top trending topics as soon as it premiered. Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, the first season aired in 2018. 

In 'Sacred Games 2', actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprise their roles as Inspector Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. 

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, "Sacred Games 2" also stars Ranvir Shorey, Amruta Subhash and Kalki Koechlin.

 

Tags:
sacred games 2sacred games 2 memesSacred Games
Next
Story

Sacred Games 2 review: Unnecessary, vile, venomous

Must Watch

PT3M37S

5W1H: 4 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Army after ceasefire violations in J&K