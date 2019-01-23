हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sahil Khattar

Sahil Khattar wants to host more Television show

Sahil is currently anchoring WWE Sunday Dhamaal. 

Sahil Khattar wants to host more Television show
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After hosting the dance-based TV show "Dance India Dance", Sahil Khattar hopes he gets a chance to host more shows on the small screen.

"'Dance India Dance' (DID) is the biggest show of my life I have hosted. I am now fully into sports and there is no time for GECs. There are date issues," Sahil said in a statement. 

"I had an amazing experience with DID because it got me nostalgic and made me think of how I used to dance at birthday parties during my childhood. I got to work with Mudassar Khan, Mercy; cracking jokes with them, tripping with them, cracking punches, it was so much fun.

"I learned to handle a show on a big level. I am really hoping there will be more shows like this that I could anchor," he added. 

Sahil is currently anchoring WWE Sunday Dhamaal. 

Talking about his current project, he said: "I used to watch wrestling since childhood and now I finally get to see how it happens... The fact that this is one of the biggest projects that I am doing with Sony after FIFA World Cup, India-England series, is amazing. 

"I have been playing different sports and right now, I am also hosting the pro wrestling league season 4.

"It has been a great journey from a theatre actor to now a sports anchor and a GEC anchor."

Looking back, he says he has had a splendid journey in the industry. 

"I started my professional performing career as a radio jockey in My FM Chandigarh. The tag line was Dil se and I used to add Sahil Se. I started off as an intern and within a year, the whole thing changed for me. 

"Then, I shifted to Mumbai and there was a sabbatical of two years. I got into television and writing. Then I took projects in the digital space. Now, a lot of films are also happening for me," he said. 

