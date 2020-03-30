'Shaktimaan returns', Doordarshan all set to bring back 'Golden Era' shows of Indian television history

New Delhi: The Ministry of I&B on Monday (March 30, 2020) issued advisory to Cable operators for mandatory carriage of DD, LSTV and RSTV channels as it aims to bring back the shows of 'Golden Era' of television history in India.

Doordarshan is trying to make staying at home more enjoyable for people during the 21-day lockdown period by bringing its Golden Era shows back on television.

The following iconic shows have been scheduled for re-telecast:



Shaktimaan: The most famous show amongst children featuring Mukesh Khanna has been planned for a 1-hour daily telecast on DD National network from April 2020 at 1 PM. I still remember how kids waited on weekends to sit in front of their TVs and watch Gangadhar, sorry, Shaktimaan.

Upanishad Ganga: 52 episodes, produced by Chinmaya Mission Trust and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, also scheduled for afternoon slots on DD Bharti starting 1st Week of April, 2020.

Chanakya: 47 episodes, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is planned for daily telecast in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharti from 1st week of April, 2020.

Shriman Shrimati: The rib tickling comedy produced by Markand Adhikari is scheduled for a comeback on DD National from April 2020 in the 2 PM slot.

Krishna Kali: 18 episodes are scheduled for a daily telecast at 8:30 PM on DD National.



Ahead of the above iconic TV serials, the re-telecast of the following serials have already begun on March 28, 2020.

Ramayan: From the stable of Ramanand Sagar’s catalogue comprising 78 episodes (35 minutes each) and 30 episodes (30 minutes each) being telecast on DD National everyday at 9 AM and 9 PM.

Mahabharat: 97 episodes (45 minutes) is being telecast in the 12 noon and 7 PM slots.

Byomkesh Bakshi: 52 episodes telecast for 1 hour daily at 11 AM.

Circus: 19 episodes and featuring Shahrukh Khan is being aired at 8 PM.

Hum Hain Na: Comprising of 60 episodes has been scheduled starting from 28.3.2020 as a daily serial at 10 PM on DD National Network.

Tu Tota Main Maina: Comprising of 26 episodes has been scheduled as a daily serial from 28.3.2020 everyday 10.30 PM on DD National Network.

