Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat share mushy pic from their first date night!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT season 1 became one of the trendiest shows of all time on the OTT platform. One of the most popular couples on the Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat grabbed all the limelight during their stint in the show.

During the show, the duo often admitted to having romantic feelings for each other. Both Raqesh and Shamita have maintained their relationship as just friends for now and yet to make things official.

But they have surely started giving hints about their strong bond. As Raqesh shared a story on his Instagram where both can be seen holding hands and captioned it as ‘U & I’ with a heart emoji. He also wrote #Shara, which is popularly known by their fans.

Even Shamita shared the same post in her story and added a heart emoji to it.

On Friday night, the lovebirds were spotted on a dinner date at Mumbai's upscale locality at Worli 'Bastian'.

The duo looked cute as always as Raqesh was seen in a black shirt and denim, while Shamita opted for an all-beige-colored co-ord set.

Interestingly, Shamita is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. She will be seen along with her fellow contestants from Bigg Boss OTT Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. This was announced during the press conference of the Salman Khan hosted the show.