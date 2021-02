Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal starrer ‘The Power’ streaming on ZEE5

New Delhi: ZEE5, the largest Original content creator in India has been keeping the entertainment quotient high in 2021 with back-to-back releases of Original films from Nail Polish to Kaagaz. Adding to their rich library now is ‘The Power’, a complete entertainment package.

The characters themselves evoke interest and curiosity. Prateik Babbar as a spiteful negative character who has no inhibitions to shed his humanity. Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, both transform from innocent happy-go-lucky lovebirds to vengeful, blood-thirsty criminals. The question is, will their love prevail or hate to destroy them altogether. #WhenHateTakesOver The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vijay Galani Moviez and Galani Films.

Starring Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles with Sachin Khedekar and Zakir Hussain. The film is a crime drama with elements of revenge, treason, family honour, unconditional love, and a dash of fatalist reunion. The audience will experience the full range of emotions and various sub-plots that will keep them hooked.

