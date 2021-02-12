Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal starrer ‘The Power’ streaming on ZEE5

New Delhi: ZEE5, the largest Original content creator in India has been keeping the entertainment quotient high in 2021 with back-to-back releases of Original films from Nail Polish to Kaagaz. Adding to their rich library now is ‘The Power’, a complete entertainment package.
Watch The Power on ZEE5:
Starring Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles with Sachin Khedekar and Zakir Hussain. The film is a crime drama with elements of revenge, treason, family honour, unconditional love, and a dash of fatalist reunion. The audience will experience the full range of emotions and various sub-plots that will keep them hooked.
The characters themselves evoke interest and curiosity. Prateik Babbar as a spiteful negative character who has no inhibitions to shed his humanity. Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, both transform from innocent happy-go-lucky lovebirds to vengeful, blood-thirsty criminals. The question is, will their love prevail or hate to destroy them altogether. #WhenHateTakesOver
The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vijay Galani Moviez and Galani Films.