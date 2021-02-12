Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal starrer ‘The Power’ streaming on ZEE5

New Delhi: ZEE5, the largest Original content creator in India has been keeping the entertainment quotient high in 2021 with back-to-back releases of Original films from Nail Polish to Kaagaz. Adding to their rich library now is ‘The Power’, a complete entertainment package.

Watch The Power on ZEE5:

<starring a="" and="" audience="" babbar="" crime="" dash="" drama="" elements="" emotions="" experience="" family="" fatalist="" film="" full="" iframe="" in="" is="" keep="" khedekar="" mahesh="" of="" pivotal="" prateik="" range="" reunion.="" roles="" sachin="" shruti="" sub-plots="" that="" the="" them="" unconditional="" various="" vidyut="" will="" with="" zakir=""><p> </p> <p><div class='block margin-bt30px adATF' style='height: auto; width: 300px; margin: auto; padding-bottom: 20px; display: block;'><div id='div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-2'></div></div><p>The characters themselves evoke interest and curiosity. Prateik Babbar as a spiteful negative character who has no inhibitions to shed his humanity. Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, both transform from innocent happy-go-lucky lovebirds to vengeful, blood-thirsty criminals. The question is, will their love prevail or hate to destroy them altogether. #WhenHateTakesOver</p> <p>The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vijay Galani Moviez and Galani Films.</p> <p><div id='taboola-mid-article-thumbnails'></div><p> </p> </starring>

Starring Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles with Sachin Khedekar and Zakir Hussain. The film is a crime drama with elements of revenge, treason, family honour, unconditional love, and a dash of fatalist reunion. The audience will experience the full range of emotions and various sub-plots that will keep them hooked.

The characters themselves evoke interest and curiosity. Prateik Babbar as a spiteful negative character who has no inhibitions to shed his humanity. Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, both transform from innocent happy-go-lucky lovebirds to vengeful, blood-thirsty criminals. The question is, will their love prevail or hate to destroy them altogether. #WhenHateTakesOver

The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vijay Galani Moviez and Galani Films.