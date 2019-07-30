close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi misses Dayaben aka Disha Vakani

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi misses Dayaben aka Disha Vakani
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: One of the longest running sitcoms on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has successfully completed 11 years. The team got together and celebrated on June 28, 2019.

One of the lead characters of the show Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi, on the happy occasion told Timesofindia.com how much the show means to him and cherished old memories.

While talking about the show, he also mentioned his co-actor and popular character Dayaben which was played by Disha Vakani. She has been missing from the show ever since she went on a maternity break.

Dilip told Timesofindia.com, “I am missing Disha Vakani a lot today. I have worked with her for almost 9 and a half years and it is not a short period. I feel she is still with us, it just that her priorities have changed now. She is a mother now and her priorities have obviously changed and today on this occasion we all are missing her.”

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has changed my life. All the love and blessings that I have got in my career has been only after doing this show. I got recognition because of this show. I have worked a lot in this industry and have done multiple projects, but after doing Taarak Mehta... people's perception towards me changed. I would like to thank God for the opportunity that he gave me through this show," added he.

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

 

 

Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahjetha lalDilip JoshidayabenDisha Vakani
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya July 30, 2019 episode preview: Nish reveals it was Rhea who paid him

Must Watch

PT17M53S

Top 100: Watch top news headlines of the day