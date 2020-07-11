हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
This July, watch amazing stories with Privé Collection on &PrivéHD

This July, &PrivéHD gives you the key to unlock the ultimate realm of limitless imagination by experiencing a taste of everything that is good. 

Be it true love, ghosts, football, killing – you name it and the collection has it all! Here's an exciting, tragic, creepy, action-packed and funny assortment of tales like no other! From fearless action sequences to epic adventures or maybe a cheerful animation to something hysterically funny, we have you covered in every genre and for your every need. 

&PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema brings to your very step an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of amazing stories with Privé Collection airing weeknights at 9. Keep yourself engrossed with our list of amazing award-winning movies in the very comfort of your home all at a press of a single button.

This July, &PrivéHD gives you the key to unlock the ultimate realm of limitless imagination by experiencing a taste of everything that is good. Expect the unexpected with exceptional titles brimming with awesome heroic battles in Django Unchained, Ghostbusters, Charlie's Angels, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and White House Down. 

The channel also brings to you light-hearted features to cheer up your day with Academy award-winning movies, The Adventures Of Tintin, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Ratatouille and Stuart Little among others.

 

