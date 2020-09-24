हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Parmar

TV star Disha Parmar tests coronavirus positive

Disha Parmar confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote, "Being positive never was so awful."

TV star Disha Parmar tests coronavirus positive
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Television actress Disha Parmar has tested COVID-19 positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram.

"As they say.. There is no right timing for bad time.. Being positive never was so awful," she wrote.

Hours later, she seemed in a brighter mood, posting a birthday note for singer and rumoured boyfriend Rahul Vaidya, expressing her inability to be with him owing to her ill-health.

"HAPPPYYYY BIRTHDAY TO YOU! I wish the least i could do was to come and wish you but then Life happened! Nevertheless, all the happiness, all the love and all the wishes for you in Life! Only the Best," she wrote.

Disha's mother reportedly contracted the virus 10 days ago.

 

Tags:
Disha ParmarCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Karan Kundra: Stop blaming industry for individual habits as drug use
  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M57S

NCB summons Deepika, Sara Ali, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet; Rakul to be questioned today