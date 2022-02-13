हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vibhu Raghave

TV star Vibhu Raghave, battling stage 4 cancer, shares health update: WATCH

The 'Nishu Aur Uske Cousins' actor Vibhu Raghave revealed that getting diagnosed with cancer turned his life upside down.

TV star Vibhu Raghave, battling stage 4 cancer, shares health update: WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV actor Vibhu Raghave, best known for his role in the Star Plus show 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. In an Instagram video from the hospital, the actor spoke about his condition and how his life changed has turned dramatically.

He said, "I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it."

WATCH HIS VIDEO HERE:

 

 

The actor added, "Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There's so much happening, everybody's praying and sending love and best wishes. Let's hope for the best."

Many of his friends commented on his post, praising him for his strength and resilience. 

Mouli Ganguly wrote, "you will come out of it stronger..lots of love" and Vibha Saraf commented, "Vibhu, like you mentioned the other day, you feel like 'steel' with the support, we are ALL together steel and with you, the force is with you."

He is known for TV shows such as Rythm, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and YAVI: The Dignified Princess. 

