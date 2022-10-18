Urfi Javed slips on a swing wearing sultry saree, netizens say 'sach mein haye haye hojata...'

New Delhi: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is winning hearts with her recently released music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majburi.' A video is now going viral on social media where the starlet can be seen almost falling down from the swing on the sets of the song and it has taken over the internet.

Wearing an orange saree, Urfi can be seen standing on a swing while dancing in the rain. The actress looks all sensual and sultry in the video. However, due to the rain, the swing got slippery and she almost fell down. She was saved on time by the background dancers. Later, the crew members also rushed to her rescue.

Urfi shared the video on her social media platforms and fans are going nuts after it. Taking to her Instagram handle, Urfi wrote in the caption, "Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha! Bts #hayehayeyehmajboori @saregama_official."

Fans flooded the comment section with laughing and heart emojis. One user wrote, 'Thank God you are safe.. nahin to sach mai hay haye ho jaata.' Another wrote, 'You are such a stunner.' The third user commented, 'Don’t worry, she would have just survived with bruises,' while another one wrote, 'I also want to join as the background dancers.'

Known for her bizarre fashion sense, the Bigg Boss OTT fame recently celebrated her birthday with close friends and family.