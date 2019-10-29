close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farah Khan

What are Farah Khan and Karishma Tanna doing in 'Bigg Boss' house?

After a session of a heated argument, Farah has already given a clean chit in favour of both Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

What are Farah Khan and Karishma Tanna doing in &#039;Bigg Boss&#039; house?

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Karishma Tanna will be pepping up the spirits at the Bigg Boss House this season. They are all set to enter the house.

Farah will play judge at the 'Bigg Boss Adalat', which is being set up to clear the misunderstandings that happened between contestants after a week full of fights, aggression and tears.

To clear the air amidst the contestants, various 'muddas' (issues) will be raised in the 'Bigg Boss Adalat'. Farah will be seen trying to sort out the differences between housemates and will also focus on important issues.

The choreographer-filmmaker has always maintained that she is the biggest fan of the reality show "Bigg Boss", and that she follows every season thoroughly.

After a session of a heated argument, Farah has already given a clean chit in favour of both Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Post Farah Khan's exit, the house will welcome another celebrity and ex-contestant, Karishma Tanna. The actress has a task planned for the contestants and will be seen judging them on the basis of their performances.

 

Tags:
Farah KhanKarishma TannaBigg Boss 13Bigg Boss
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya October 28, 2019 episode recap: Will Preeta meet Karan?

Must Watch

PT3M10S

5W1H: Team of 27 European Union MPs is presently in Srinagar