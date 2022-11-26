'Why didn't you talk about your health...', Shalin's father questions Sumbul's dad

New Delhi: When Salman Khan pointed out Sumbul's obsession with Shalin and asked him to vary of her and maintain distance, all hell broke loose outside the house. Sumbul's father who had earlier appeared on the show under the pretext of protecting his young teenage daughter went to media houses and spoke in bad taste against Shalin and Tina.

Moreover, Touqeer Khan even phoned the channel that he was in a critical health condition and needed to talk to Sumbul before his hospitalisation. Over the call, however, there was no mention of his Ill health, instead, he asked Sumbul, 'Shalin aur Tina ko unki aukaad dikhao'

Fans across India called out this entire episode and slammed Touqeer Khan for hitting an all-time low by trying to malign someone's character to protect his own daughter. During the entire conversation, there had been no discussion on his health whatsoever, instead, her father was busy bashing Tina Datta, hence taking undue advantage of the makers.

To make up for this, Bigg Boss decided to take things into their hands and showed the entire footage of their secret conversation to Shalin and Tina which upset them and fans alike.

When fans and industry alike slammed Sumbul's father, Shalin not even once put him down, instead, he asked Sumbul to not speak to them. But Shalin's father was not the one to keep quiet.

When the channel and host Salman Khan invited the family on the show, Mr. Bhanot rightfully pointed out and asked a valid question the nation wanted to know, why was there no mention or any proof of his Ill health, under the excuse of which he managed to get a phone call with his daughter which is against show rules.

The internet has been applauding Shalin's father for his unabashed and honest attitude. Now we clearly know where Shalin gets it from.