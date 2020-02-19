Witness legendary ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev's journey to fame and freedom as &PrivéHD premieres 'The White Crow'

In 1961 Soviet Union, where artists were kept behind iron curtains, it took one man to break through the shackles and seek freedom. Rudolf Nureyev is not just any other name but a sensation from the 20th century who dared to be different.

A nonconformist for his time and a 'white crow' for the Russians, here's the story of the greatest male ballet dancer who stood undeterred in his quest to pursue greatness. &PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, brings alive his inspiring journey with the Privé Premiere of the biographical drama 'The White Crow'.

Directed by the Academy Award-nominee Ralph Fiennes who also stars in the same film, the movie features debutant actor and ballet dancer Oleg Ivenko in a phenomenal performance portraying Rudolf Nureyev along with Louis Hofmann and Adèle Exarchopoulos.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Soviet Union where tensions around the Cold War were rife, the film chronicles the incredible story of the talented artist in his journey from a poverty-stricken childhood to him blossoming as the legendary artist whose one decision changes his life forever.

The film opens with a young man of just 22, as he is seen on an airplane flying from St Petersburg to Paris. Rudolf Nureyev, who is not yet the imperious figure of legend, is a member of the world-renowned Kirov Ballet Company, travelling for the first time outside the Soviet Union.

Parisian life delights Nureyev and the young dancer is eager to consume all the culture, art and music the dazzling city has to offer. However, his defection to the West to pursue his passion is met with grave suspicion, ultimately leading him to be tried for treason.

With a nail-biting stand-off at the Paris-Le Bourget, witness Rudolf Nureyev stand firm to his beliefs in the exhilarating biopic 'The White Crow'.

