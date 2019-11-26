Your Emmy nomination is a win: Dia Mirza to 'Lust Stories' team

New Delhi: While India didn`t bag any laurels at the 47th International Emmy Awards, Dia Mirza showed support to the contenders saying "your nomination is a win".

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a snap of the `Lust Stories` team, wherein they are posing for the lens, and penned a sweet yet empowering message."These #Gullyboy - `s` clean up so well! Congratulations Team #LustStories. Your nomination is a #Win! Congratulations may there be many many more. @netflix_in @srishtibehlarya @anuragkashyap10 @karanjohar @zoieakhtar #DibakarBanerjee #RonnieScrewvala @ashidua #Emmys2019," she wrote.

The show which was nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category lost against the Australian thriller series `Safe Harbour`.

Meanwhile, Hungarian actor Marina Gera bagged the award for the Best Performance by an Actress at the 47th International Emmy Awards, beating Radhika Apte.`The Remix`, which was India`s entry in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, also got defeated by UK`s `The Real Full Monty: Ladies` Night`.The award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey`s `Sahsiyet (Persona)`.

Brazil`s `Hack in the City` bagged the trophy for the short-form series. At the extravagant event, the team of `Lust Stories` graced the red carpet with all the four directors of the flick, namely Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee marking their presence.

The star-studded event is being hosted by `Daily Show` correspondent and `Crazy Rich Asians` actor Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan.