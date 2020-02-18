Zee Entertainment becomes the first broadcast Media and Entertainment company in the Middle East to be certified by Great Place to Work

Zee Entertainment has become the first broadcast media and digital entertainment company in the Middle East to be certified by Great Place to Work® the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviours.

This recognition was based extensively on ratings provided by ZEE's employees in an anonymous survey that assessed perspectives on leadership, organizational culture and trust.

83% of employees participated in the Trust Index employee survey. Camaraderie, Pride and Credibility were identified as the main strengths of the company.

The certificate was presented by Dr Michael Burchell, Chief Executive Officer, Great Place to Work®, the Middle East at their international headquarters at Zee Tower, Dubai Media City. It was received by Mr Amit Goenka, CEO, International Business, Zee Entertainment.

On this occasion, Dr Michael Burchell and Mr Amit Goenka facilitated employees for their outstanding contribution to creating a great workplace culture.

“A great place to work is one in which you TRUST the people you work for, have PRIDE in what you do and ENJOY the people you work with. We congratulate Zee Entertainment to become the first broadcast media and digital entertainment company in the Middle East to be certified as a great workplace” said Dr Michael Burchell.

“Our vision is to be a global entertainment company from emerging markets. We are extremely proud of this achievement. We will continue investing in our people and our culture to allow people do extraordinary work every day” said Mr Amit Goenka.

“This is an amazing recognition of our people to do inspiring work. It validates our efforts to create a high-trust environment and exceptional culture. We need to earn peoples' trust to create a great workplace that delivers outstanding business results” said Rahul Bharti, Vice President and Head-HR (International Business).

“It is an extremely proud moment for Zee MENA. We have always strived over the years to provide an attractive and healthy working environment to our employees, because of them we have been recognized today. It is only fair that we thank them for appreciating our efforts and encouraging us to be better” said Manoj Mathew, Territory Head-MENA.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work demonstrates the thought leadership and the great work culture created at Zee. It is very challenging to be awarded, knowing the criteria and process taken for evaluation. Very proud of this achievement!” said Nadine Samra, Chief Business Officer, Z5 Weyyak.

“Every employee is a valuable human resource who needs to be cultivated, nurtured and respected,” said Kamesh Chaganti, Unit Head-HR-MENA.

Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics, employee experience and consulting firm, operates across 60 countries and have worked with over 10,000 companies across different fields and industries.