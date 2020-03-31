Zee Thirai launches on StarHub Singapore

The first international launch, outside of India of Zee Thirai took place last week in Singapore. Zee Thirai is the Tamil Movie Entertainment Channel of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Zee Thirai is set to emerge as the one-stop destination for fans of Tamil Cinema across the world.

It is now available on StarHub a pioneer of Pay-TV service provider in Singapore. With a strong library of over 400 movies across genres such as comedy, action-thriller, drama, horror and more, the channel aims to change the conversation from the 'what' to the 'why' of cinema.

Speaking on the launch Harish Goyal, CEO of the Asia Pacific and Africa said “Tamil is one of the official languages in Singapore and represents the majority of the Indian population here. The launch will definitely excite Singapore Tamil Movie lovers who are the first to enjoy Zee Thirai outside India”

Tripta Singh, EVP of APAC added “We are delighted to launch Zee Thirai on StarHub for the Tamil audience in Singapore. Given the current scenario that we are all living under, we are sure that this new 24/7 Tamil movie channel will complement the Tamil offering in the market”.

Zee Thirai, dedicated to Tamil cinema enthusiasts, is set to resonate with the pulse of Tamilians and their love for cinema that has a deep cultural and social context in the lives of Tamilians around the world. The brand tagline – “Rathathil Kalandhadhu Cinema” which literally translates to “Cinema is infused in our blood”.

It represents the passion and impact that movies have on the Tamil Market and the power that it has to inspire the dreams and visions of the common man. In a first for the Tamil Television Industry, Zee Thirai is set to premiere 52 films over 52 days presenting audiences with notable and distinct premieres that viewers can now enjoy in the comfort of their homes.