ZEE5 Global partners with the EUROSTAR Group in the Middle East to roll out Offline Subscriptions

In yet another key announcement for the Middle East region, Global digital entertainment platform ZEE5, on Thursday announced its partnership with UAE based digital retail giant, the EUROSTAR Group. This strategic partnership will enable people across the GCC countries to access ZEE5's huge library of 100,000 hours of entertainment content through subscription packs available at any of Eurostar and its partner outlets across GCC.

Customers in UAE and other GCC markets can now buy any ZEE5 subscription pack by simply walking into their nearest EUROSTAR retail outlet and choosing between ZEE5's daily, weekly, monthly and annual subscription packs, at 1.49 AED, 5.99 AED, 18.99 AED and 149.99 AED respectively without needing a credit card. Select outlets will also provide a full product demo for interested customers.

A subscription to ZEE5 will provide EUROSTAR customers in the GCC access to 100,000 hours of content in 17 languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bangla and Marathi. ZEE5's content catalogue spans across 2000+ movies including Bollywood Blockbusters and World Digital Premieres like Simmba (Ranveer Singh), Kedarnath (Sushant Singh Rajput, Sarah Ali Khan), Veere Di Wedding (Kareena Kapoor Khan), TV shows like Sembaruthi, Chembaruthi and Kum Kum Bhagya, Originals like Kaafir (starring Dia Mirza) and The Final Call (starring Arjun Rampal) and much more. The bouquet also packs in 60+ Live TV channels including ZEE TV, ZEE Keralam, ZEE Tamil, ZEE Marathi, top news channels, and others.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “With the largest range of Indian content including 2000+ movies and exclusive TV shows across genres, ZEE5 is fast becoming the go-to destination for Indian content for multiple audience segments in the GCC who want compelling stories in the language of their comfort. Reaching these audiences through every touchpoint, to enable them to discover and experience ZEE5 Is critical and enabling offline subscriptions via retail is a key initiative. We're very happy to announce our partnership with Eurostar, one of the leading digital retail Groups across the GCC to make ZEE5 available through their outlets.''

Shaan Jethwani, Executive Director of Eurostar said "We are thrilled and privileged to join hands with ZEE5. The current paradigm shift on consumers TV watching, coupled with Eurostar's legacy on Pay TV distribution along with ZEE5's unmatchable content prepositions are poised for sure success and it's going to create a new experience for audiences in their living room.''

Customers can access ZEE5's huge content bouquet on five different devices at any given time across mobile phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, smart TVs, etc.

ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

(Report By: Louane Rodrigues)