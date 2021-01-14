हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andy Murray

Andy Murray tests positive for Covid-19, hopes to recover before Australian Open

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus.  

Andy Murray tests positive for Covid-19, hopes to recover before Australian Open
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray (Reuters)

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus. The former world no. one was preparing to take part in the Australian Open and as per a report in Sky Sports, Murray was scheduled to leave for Australia in one of the 18 charter flights that have been provided by the tournament organisers.

However, the tennis star is currently isolating at his residence.  

The report added that Murray is currently in good health and hopes to take part in the year's first Grand Slam, which starts from February 8 in Melbourne. 

Murray, who has three Grand Slams under his name, has featured in five finals of the Australian Open.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andy MurrayAustralian Open
Next
Story

Ankita Raina falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers
  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far