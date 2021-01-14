Andy Murray tests positive for Covid-19, hopes to recover before Australian Open

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus. The former world no. one was preparing to take part in the Australian Open and as per a report in Sky Sports, Murray was scheduled to leave for Australia in one of the 18 charter flights that have been provided by the tournament organisers.

However, the tennis star is currently isolating at his residence.

The report added that Murray is currently in good health and hopes to take part in the year's first Grand Slam, which starts from February 8 in Melbourne.

Murray, who has three Grand Slams under his name, has featured in five finals of the Australian Open.