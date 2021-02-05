हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Australian Open

ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic keeps Serbia alive, Spain reach semis

The Group A tie will be decided by the doubles, with Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff having beaten Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the earlier match at Rod Laver Arena. The winners will join Spain, Russia and Italy in the semi-finals. 

ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic keeps Serbia alive, Spain reach semis
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in action in ATP Cup. (Photo: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic rallied to overhaul Alexander Zverev 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-5 in a high-quality ATP Cup clash and help defending champions Serbia level their knockout tie against Germany after Spain qualified for the semi-finals in Melbourne on Friday. 

A year after crashing out of the inaugural ATP Cup with a huge tally of double-faults, Alexander Zverev’s serving demons returned under pressure at Rod Laver Arena when he was broken twice late in the deciding set. Uncharacteristically, Djokovic also dropped serve when looking to close out the match but made no mistake on his second chance, as Zverev conceded with a backhand that sailed long. 

“I thought it was a great match. I thought we both played well,” Djokovic said on court after extending his unbeaten record to 11-0 at the ATP Cup. 

“He definitely had a big serving match. It was so difficult to play against him today. Obviously in the last couple of games we were both quite tight.” 

The Group A tie will be decided by the doubles, with Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff having beaten Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the earlier match at Rod Laver Arena. The winners will join Spain, Russia and Italy in the semi-finals. 

With Rafa Nadal still sidelined with a back problem, Pablo Carrena Busta guided a depleted Spain into the last four by claiming a 6-3 6-4 win against Greece’s Michail Pervolarakis at John Cain Arena. Though eliminated, Greece ended up winning the tie 2-1, with Stefanos Tsitsipas easing past Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 7-5. 

Spain retired after losing the opening game of the doubles, handing Greece the win. 

Khachanov in quarters 

Second seed Karen Khachanov battled past South African Kevin Anderson 6-3, 7-6(5) to reach the quarter-finals of the Great Ocean Road Open on Friday. The 24-year-old Russian did not drop serve throughout the contest and secured the only break of the match midway through the opening set of the Australian Open warm-up event. 

Khachanov next faces unseeded Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp, who upset American sixth seed Reilly Opelka in two tie-break sets. In other round of 16 matches, Italian teenager Jannik Sinner downed Aljaz Bedene 7-6(6), 6-2, while home favourite Jordan Thompson sailed past Spaniard Mario Vilella Martinez 6-4, 6-4. 

All quarter-final matches at the event will take place later on Friday. Play was suspended on Thursday when more than 500 players and officials were tested for COVID-19 after a worker at one of the quarantine hotels in Melbourne contracted the novel coronavirus.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australian OpenATP CupNovak Djokovic
Next
Story

Australian Open: Grand Slam to go ahead despite COVID-19 case, say organisers

  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT48S

Breaking News: Today Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will hold a meeting at Singhu Borderat to discuss on the strategy ahead