Australian Open 2022 final: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev When and where to watch in India

The Australian Open 2022 has been full of intensity, twists and entertainment for tennis fans around the globe, but the final showdown will take on Sunday (January 30). It's familiar territory for the Spaniard Rafael Nadal as this final will be his 29th Grand Slam final. Nadal will be eyeing his 21st Grand Slam title passing rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's record of 20 titles.

The 35-year-old has said he is more motivated by the love of playing than finishing ahead of Djokovic and Federer. “I don’t believe that my happiness, my future happiness, is (going to) depend on if I achieve one more Grand Slam than the others or if the others achieve more Grand Slams than me,” he said after his quarter-final win on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Daniil Medvedev has been in great form on hard courts and will give not go easy on Nadal. The Russian last won the U.S Open title and has been the finalist at the Paris Masters and ATP finals. It'll be an interesting matchup with lots of aggression on the court expected.

Where will the Australian Open 2022 final Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev take place?

The Australian Open 2022 final Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev will take place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne in Australia.

When will Australian Open 2022 final Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev be played?

The Australian Open 2022 final Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev will be played on January 30.

What time does the Australian Open 2022 final Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live in India start?

The Australian Open 2022 final Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live in India will start from 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2022 final Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live in India?

Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. It will also be telecast in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.