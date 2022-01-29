Australian Open Women’s final: When and where to watch Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins in India

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will face USA's Danielle Collins in the Women's final of the Australian Open 2022 on Saturday (January 29). Barty can make history, playing her maiden Australian Open final while Collins will be aiming for her first Grand Slam victory. Ash Barty became the first Australian woman since 1980 to reach the finals of the tournament and she'll surely look to keep the trophy home.

On the other hand, Danielle Collins, who is currently world no.30, defeated in-form Iga Swiatek (World No.7) in an intensive matchup between the two in the semis and now she will aim to get her hands on the coveted trophy.

Where will the Women's final take place?

The Women's final will take place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne in Australia.

When will the Women's final be played?

The Women's final will be played on January 29.

What time does the Women's final start in India?

The Women's final in India will start from 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Women's final live in India?

The Women's final will be telecast on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. It will also be telecast in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 TV channels. The Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV.