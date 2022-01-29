हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australian Open 2022

Australian Open Women’s final: When and where to watch Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins in India

Check the streaming details of Australian Open 2022 Women's finals between Ash Barty and Danielle Collins in India.

Australian Open Women's final: When and where to watch Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins in India
(Source: Twitter)

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will face USA's Danielle Collins in the Women's final of the Australian Open 2022 on Saturday (January 29). Barty can make history, playing her maiden Australian Open final while Collins will be aiming for her first Grand Slam victory. Ash Barty became the first Australian woman since 1980 to reach the finals of the tournament and she'll surely look to keep the trophy home.

On the other hand, Danielle Collins, who is currently world no.30, defeated in-form Iga Swiatek (World No.7) in an intensive matchup between the two in the semis and now she will aim to get her hands on the coveted trophy.

Where will the Australian Open 2022 Women’s final Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins take place?

The Australian Open 2022 Women’s final Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins will take place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne in Australia.

When will the Australian Open 2022 Women’s final Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins be played?

The Australian Open 2022 Women’s final Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins will be played on January 29.

What time does the Australian Open 2022 Women’s final Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins in India start?

The Australian Open 2022 Women’s final Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins in India will start from 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2022 Women’s final Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live in India?

The Australian Open 2022 Women’s final Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins will be telecast on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. It will also be telecast in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 TV channels. The Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV.

