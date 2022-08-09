Tennis star Serena Williams has said that she will "evolve away from tennis" after taking part in this year's US Open 2022 to focus on different things that are important in her life. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her interest in a "different direction" but said she will try to give her best and win the US Open this year.

"There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction," was Williams' caption for an Instagram post with a picture of herself on the cover of Vogue with the title: 'Serena's Farewell...I'm terrible at goodbyes.'

