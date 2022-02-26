Mexico Open: Nadal beats Medvedev to set up summit clash with Cameron Norrie

Acapulco: Rafael Nadal beats World No.1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 to enter the final of the ATP Mexico Open. The 21-time grand slam champion Nadal will now face Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in the final who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in another semi-final clash.

Nadal`s win against Medvedev was his 2nd victory within a span of 30 days.

The Spaniard faced Medvedev for the first time after beating him in a hard-fought five-set encounter in the Australian Open 2022 final in Melbourne.

The 21-time grand slam winner has extended his unbeaten 2022 record to 14-0 by beating the Russian World No.1.

The 35-year old will now take on World No.12, Cameron Norrie. Norrie registered a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in another semi-final match.Nadal and Norrie are meeting each other for the first time in Acapulco while they have met each other thrice in their career where the Spaniard has managed to win all three. The 21-time grand slam champion is eyeing his fourth title in Acapulco winning it in 2005, 2013 and 2020.