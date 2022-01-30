हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tennis

Never underestimate a great champion: Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal after his 21st Grand Slam win

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer are great rivals. But outside the off court, they share a warm relationship. The brotherhood is so strong that you rarely see their fans using bad language for each other. Rafa and Federer have raised the benchmark higher together, both on and off the court.

(Source: Twitter)

On Sunday again, after Nadal completing a record 21 Grand Slam wins, Federer sent a heartfelt note for Nadal, praising him for his work ethic, dedication and his fight. Federer also remembered how a couple of months back, they would joke about their injuries and how it was difficult for them to be back to a tennis court.

Here's what Federer wrote for Nadal

"What a match! To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pishing you to achieve more. As you have done for me for the past 18 years. I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one."

Federer is on a breal currently and is expected to return for Wimbledon next. He is happy for his good friend Rafa but he would be itching to come back on tennis court too after watching Nadal go about things in Australian Open.

