Novak Djokovic stays atop, Daniil Medvedev breaks into top 5 of ATP rankings

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, whose  title defence at the US Open ended in the fourth round, continued to maintain the top spot in the latest Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranings released on Monday. 

Djokovic was trailing 4-6, 5-7, 1-2 against Stan Wawrinka in the last-16 round of the US Open when the 16-time Grand Slam champion was forced to retire midway due to a left shoulder injury. 

Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal, who sealed his fourth US Open title with hard-fought win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the five-set thriller of the summit showdown, continued to stand at the second spot. 

Nadal has, however, moved to within 640 points of Djokovic Djokovic following the US Open win. 

Meanwhile, Medvedev's runner-up finish in New York saw him climb up to a career high fourth-place in the ATP Tour rankings.

The latest ATP top 10 are as follows: 

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 9,865 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,225 points

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,130 points

4. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 5,235 points

5. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,575 points  

6. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,095 points

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 3,420 points

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,375 points

9. Karen Khachanov (Russia) 2,810 points

10. Roberto Bautista (Spain) 2,575 points

 

WTA rankings: US Open winner Bianca Andreescu breaks into top 5, Ashleigh Barty reclaims No.1 spot

