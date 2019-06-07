Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem French Open semi-final to resume on Saturday

The men`s French Open semi-final clash between world number one Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem was called off for the day because of bad weather and will resume at 1200 local time (1000GMT) on Saturday, organisers said on Friday.

Thiem was leading 6-2 3-6 3-1 when rain stopped play for the second time at 1740 local time (1540GMT). Organisers said that ticket holders for that match would be refunded.

The final is still scheduled for Sunday, organisers told Reuters. Rafael Nadal, the 11-times champion, beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the first semi-final.

Nadal defeated Federer by a margin of 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, keeping his hopes of lifting a 12th Roland Garros title alive. The clash between the Spaniard and the Swiss star lasted for two hours and 25 minutes.

Nadal recorded his 14th win in 16 clashes on clay courts against Federer. He will look to ensure a similar performance in the final of the tournament on Sunday against the eventual champion in the second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.