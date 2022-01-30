Rafa is a Legend: AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar and others react on Nadal's 21st Grand Slam win

Rafael Nadal got to 21 first.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has broken the men's record for most Grand Slam singles titles but he had to do it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an Australian Open final that lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes. He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.

It was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

Nadal now has one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night and was delayed for a while in the second set when a protester jumped onto the court, Nadal also becomes just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport's major titles at least twice.

As soon as he won, Twitter was flooded with congratulations for Nadal. Here are a few chosen tweets:

Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about. Respect for his opponent and the game, incredible fight till the end, and humility irrespective of his achievements. Legend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 30, 2022

The great Rod Laver was trying to take a photo of #Nadal. That's how good this match was. — Malay Desai (@MalayD) January 30, 2022

More than the feat of 21st Grand slam which is the most by anyone in men's history , this is truly a stunning comeback by #Nadal in this match who is a superman!#AustralianOpen2022 #AustralianOpen #NadalvsMedvedev #NadalMedvedev pic.twitter.com/5DbQF1CnRj — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 30, 2022

Nadal's 21st from two sets to love down, Barty breaking a 44-year drought, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis. If there has ever been a better two days of tennis than this weekend then I haven't seen it. That whole Australian Open was one for the ages. — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) January 30, 2022

Nadal and Medvedev debriefing and laughing about how crazy the match was during the trophy ceremony pic.twitter.com/Zd0cw6o1eL — Matthew Willis (@mattracquet) January 30, 2022

What a match! What a player! ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!

One of the GREATEST performances in a grand slam final _Take a bow @RafaelNadal #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/6WGEGaQfKY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 30, 2022