हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australian Open 2022

Rafa is a Legend: AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar and others react on Nadal's 21st Grand Slam win

Rafael Nadal got to 21 first.

Rafa is a Legend: AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar and others react on Nadal&#039;s 21st Grand Slam win
(Source: Twitter)

Rafael Nadal got to 21 first.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has broken the men's record for most Grand Slam singles titles but he had to do it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an Australian Open final that lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes. He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.

It was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

Nadal now has one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night and was delayed for a while in the second set when a protester jumped onto the court, Nadal also becomes just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport's major titles at least twice.

As soon as he won, Twitter was flooded with congratulations for Nadal. Here are a few chosen tweets: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australian Open 2022TennisRafael NadalDaniil Medvedev
Next
Story

Rafael Nadal writes history with 21st Grand Slam win, beats Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open 2022 final

Must Watch

PT9M22S

UP Elections 2022: Daughter's safety is a responsibility of all of us - CM Yogi Adityanath