Rafael Nadal moves into US Open third round after Thanasi Kokkinakis' withdrawal

World number two Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the US Open after his injured Australian opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew ahead of their second-round clash at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Second-seed and 18-time Grand Slam champion Nadal was due to face Kokkinakis in the second round of the men's singles event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, Kokkinakis pulled out of the tournament just ahead of the clash citing a right shoulder injury.

As a result of the walkover, Nadal will now get enough time to rest ahead of his third round match against Chung Hyeon of South Korea on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Kokkinakis registered his first-ever win at a Grand Slam tournament in four years when he swept aside Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 win in the opening clash of the US Open, the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) reported.

In another men's singles clash, 23rd seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland also moved to the third round of the US Open after surviving a scare against France's Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3. Wawrinka will next lock horns with Paolo Lorenzi of Italy for a place in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios eased past Antoine Hoang of France 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in a one-sided second round to set up a clash against Andrey Rublev of Russia.