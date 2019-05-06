Roger Federer returns to third spot in ATP rankings

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has surged back to the third spot in the latest men's singles rankings released by the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Monday.

The development in the Swiss tennis maestro's ranking came after the German tennis star Alexander Zverev slumped to a 4-6, 7-5, 5-7 defeat at the hands of Chile's Cristian Garin in the quarter-finals of the Munich Open.

Federer is now standing with a total of 5, 590 points, maintaining a lead of 25 points over fourth-placed Zverev, the ATP official website reported.

The 37-year-old will make a return to clay court after a gap of three years with this week's Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, Serbian star Novak Djokovic continues to stand at the numero-uno spot with 11, 160 points, followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

The only other change in the top 10 is Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas taking the ninth spot from American John Isner after lifting the Estoril Open title with a straight-sets win over Pablo Cuevas.

The latest top 10 in the ATP rankings are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 11, 160

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7, 765

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5, 590

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5, 565

5. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 5, 085

6. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,115

7. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3, 780

8. Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 3,225

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Germany) 3,190

10. John Isner (USA) 3,085