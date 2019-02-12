Roger Federer rules himself out of Monte Carlo Masters

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has ruled out participating in this year's Monte Carlo Masters, which is slated to be held from April 13 to 21 in France.

In recent years, the 37-year-old Swiss star has missed the clay-court seasons in its entirety, including the second major of the season--French Open, in order to boost up his preparation for his all-time favourite grass-court season.

Federer, however, hinted that the schedule is likely to be changed this time around after he slumped to a shocking defeat at the hands of 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the men's singles event at the season-opening Australian Open.

Though the tennis great opened up on his possible clay-court return, it seems that Monte Carlo Masters is definitely not in his list.

"I do not want to play much more. I'd rather train more and prepare well for the grass-court season, I do not definitely want to overdo it, "Sport24 quoted Federer as saying.

"What tournament should we look at? Monte Carlo is probably too early," he added.

Federer is most likely to make a return on clay-court with either Madrid Open (May 3) or Italian Open (May 6).