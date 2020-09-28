Allahabad HC refuses to allow Durga Puja functions in Prayagraj district

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Monday (September 28) dismissed the application of the Bengali Welfare Association to conduct Durga Puja in Prayagraj district. The plea was filed against the state government order of not allowing Durga Puja in the state in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The High Court refused to stay the state government order to grant permission to conduct Durga Puja. It, however, allowed the petitioners to present their case before the District Magistrate.

The High Court observed that the DM is authorised to appropriate decisions according to the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the Central government guidelines, the district administration is authorised to make a decision to allow public functions.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that public events to celebrate Durga Puja will not be allowed in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that no celebrations will be allowed to take place on the roads across the state, urging people to establish idol of the goddess Durga in their homes.

The Chief Minister also said that Ramlila will be staged in Uttar Pradesh under strict coronavirus COVID-19 guidelines.

Yogi, however, assured people of the state that the tradition of the staging of Ramlila will not be broken due to the coronavirus pandemic but only 100 people will be allowed to watch it at a time.

The Chief Minister has directed that social distancing norms should be followed strictly to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on September 26, the Gujarat government had also announced that it will not organise the Navratri festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.