Azam Khan evades question on Jaya Prada, says, 'I'm here to attend your father's funeral'

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who created an uproar with his offensive remarks against BJP's Rampur Lok Sabha seat candidate Jaya Prada, on Monday evaded questions on the matter and walked away from cameras.

Azam, who was questioned by the media over his derogatory 'Khaki' remarks, refused to take any question, saying he is there to attend the last rites of former Rajya Sabha MP Munawwar Salim. "Mein aapke walid ki maut me aaya hu," he said, repeating, "Aapke walid mar gaye the, usme aaya tha."

#WATCH Azam Khan when questioned by media in Vidisha,Madhya Pradesh says 'Aapke vaalid ki maut mein aaya tha'. He was in Vidisha for last rites of former Rajya Sabha MP Munawwar Salim who had passed away earlier today pic.twitter.com/d0BOIDhqNc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019

Munawwar Salim, a senior member of Samajwadi Party, passed away at his residence in Vidisha on Sunday, after battling with ill health for a long time.

On Sunday, while addressing an election rally at Rampur, Azam took a distasteful 'underwear' jibe at actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who is fighting as a BJP candidate from Rampur. Without naming Jaya in his speech, Azam had quoted, "People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai),?"

The video of Khan's purported speech did the round on the various social media platforms.

Taking note of news reports, the National Commission for Women today strongly condemned the "extremely derogatory" remarks made by SP leader Khan against Prada and issued a show cause notice to him.

Rampur goes to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 23.