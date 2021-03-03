BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son shot at in Lucknow, probe underway

Lucknow: The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot in his chest by some unidentified persons in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the initial reports, Ayush, the son of BJP MP was on a morning walk during which he was shot at by the attackers.

The assailants, who were riding a bike, shot at Aayush, 30, in the Madiyava area of the district and fled from the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Police admitted him to the Trauma Centre for treatment where he has been declared out of danger.

Ayush received a gunshot injury and was brought to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

His condition is stable as of now. A case has been registered in this connection and the police have begun their investigation into the matter.

The motive behind the attack on the BJP MP's son is not clear yet. However, it has emerged that he had an old enmity with some persons.

Speaking to Zee News, the BJP MP said that his son was living separately with his wife and brother-in-law, who informed him about the incident. Kaushal Kishore said that he had no clue as to who could have attacked his son and why. He, however, said that the local police was cooperating with them and investigating the matter.

He also heaved a sigh of relief that his son was out of danger and expressed hope that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

