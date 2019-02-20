Blast aboard Kalindi Express train near Kanpur

A low-intensity blast took place aboard the Kalindi Express train near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported citing the Ministry of Railways officials.

The blast happened in a toilet of a general coach of the train near Barrajpur station at around 7.10 pm. The train was running from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Bhiwani in Haryana.

#WATCH A low-intensity blast took place in a toilet of a general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station (near Kanpur) at around 7.10 pm, today. Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosive. There are no injuries or casualties. pic.twitter.com/y32bKkkXZJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

"Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosives," said the ministry official.

However, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties.