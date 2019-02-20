हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express

Blast aboard Kalindi Express train near Kanpur

"Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosives," said the ministry official. 

Blast aboard Kalindi Express train near Kanpur

A low-intensity blast took place aboard the Kalindi Express train near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported citing the Ministry of Railways officials. 

The blast happened in a toilet of a general coach of the train near Barrajpur station at around 7.10 pm. The train was running from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Bhiwani in Haryana.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosives," said the ministry official. 

However, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties.

