Deepotsav: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, 12 lakh earthen diyas to illuminate holy city

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Wednesday formally inaugurate the Diwali celebrations in the holy city of Ayodhya which is also known as ‘Deepotsav’. Besides presiding over various cultural events, the Chief Minister will also release the Ayodhya Vision Document for all-round and holistic development of the ancient town.

The Deepotsav celebrations in the ancient town of Ayodhya had commenced on a grand scale from Monday evening. The majestic ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ Ghat was dotted with colourful lights for the mega celebrations. The ghat is the main venue of ‘Deepotsav 2021’ and it has been illuminated with nine lakhs earthen diyas on the eve of Diwali.

Deepotsav is being held for the fifth consecutive year and the scale has increased with each celebration. The celebrations began with the inauguration of Shilp Bazar at Ram Katha Park.

On an inaugural day, famous Watkar sisters of Nagpur, Bhagyashri and Dhanashri, presented a musical rendition of various parts of Ramayana. Isha Ratan and Misha Ratan from Lucknow presented Kathak dance while famous bhajan singer Anoop Jalota enthralled the audience with his devotional songs.

(Paintings and sand art made at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya, UP)

A troupe of artiste from Janakpur, Nepal, gave a performance on Ramayana. All temples, even those in narrow lanes and by-lanes of Ayodhya, have been decorated and illuminated up for the festive occasion.

Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya, said, "Deepotsav celebrations began in Ayodhya on Monday. The entire city has been spruced up. The main event is scheduled on Wednesday, which will be presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

The Ayodhya administration will go for the Guinness Book of World record of lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) this year. Nine lakhs earthen diyas had been lit at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the river Saryu this year alone.

The Ayodhya administration and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department have mobilised 12,000 volunteers for the task of lighting diyas.

Thirty-two other ghats in Ayodhya will also be illuminated with earthen diyas. For the first time, the state government is organising an aerial drone show on Deepotsav. Around 500 drones will draw various features from Ramayana on Ayodhya`s skyline.

In addition to this, 3-D holographic show, 3-D projection mapping and laser show at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu will also be held. The first day of Diwali commenced on Tuesday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of festivities.

The day is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. Literally, Dhanteras means ‘dhan’ or wealth, while ‘teras’ is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Live TV