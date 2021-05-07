हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Don't overcharge: Gautam Buddh Nagar DM's message to private labs on COVID-related treatments

The Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate on Friday issued an order for private hospitals reiterating the cost of the treatment provided for COVID-19 should be in accordance with the amount fixed by the state government.

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate on Friday issued an order for private hospitals reiterating the cost of the treatment provided for COVID-19 should be in accordance with the amount fixed by the state government.

The order reminded that the price for RTPCR tests and the treatment given for coronavirus positive patients has already been set by the Yogi Adityanath-led givernment in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the notice said that action will be taken against violators found guilty of over charging then they will be punished under the epidemic act.

In case of a situation where a citizen is being overcharged than they can lodge a complain on the number 9354357073 with relevant documents. 

On May 5, the Noida Authority commenced the service of supplying oxygen to COVID-19 positive residents in home isolation.

Noida Authority will furnish over 170 refilled oxygen cylinders to RWAs in the coming days. The service- Oxygen Refilling Bank- has been started by the Authority to aid COVID-19 patients isolated at home in procuring medical oxygen.

