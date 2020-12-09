हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

In a first, UP CM Yogi Adityanath appoints women as tube-well operators

The CM, while handing over the appointment letters, said that it is for the first time that the youth are getting government jobs in UP without recommendations and favoritism.

Lucknow: Carrying forward its commitment towards ‘Mission Rozgaar`, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, handed over appointment letters to 3209 tube-well operators, including 516 women.

"Tube-well operators play an important role in farming and it is historical that for the first time that women have been appointed for this post. Besides this, water conservation also forms an important part of their duties," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

 

 

The CM, while handing over the appointment letters, said that it is for the first time that the youth are getting government jobs in UP without recommendations and favoritism.

CM Yogi further said, "Merit is the only criterion on which the successful candidates have got the appointment. The recruitment process of the government has remained transparent since its formation and over 4 lakh youths have got employment in the past 3.5 years."

Over 15 Lakh youth got employed in the private sector during the same period and more than 1.5 Crore youths are now self-employed with financial assistance from the banks, he added.

"With our continuous efforts, the farmers of the state are now getting seeds and irrigation facilities timely. Besides this, the `Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi`, `PM Fasal Bima Yojana`, `Per Drop More Drop` and other schemes are making agriculture more profitable for the farmers," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, UP Minister for Jal Shakti, Dr Mahendra Singh said that the past 3.5 years have been historic for the department.

"It is after 2011 that tube-well operators have been appointed. In addition, the area of irrigated land in the state has increased to 23 Lakh hectares. For the first time, the selected youth were given a month`s training and in addition, they have been given appointments in districts opted by them," he said. 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshYogi Adityanathtube-well operators'Mission Rozgaar`
