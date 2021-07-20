हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh's condition unstable, put on non-invasive ventilation: Hospital

The 89-year-old, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Kalyan Singh&#039;s condition unstable, put on non-invasive ventilation: Hospital

Lucknow: The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran  Kalyan Singh is unstable, and he is being closely monitored by the doctors, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has said.

Singh's clinical parameters are being closely monitored by expert consultants at the hospital, it added.

"The condition of Singh is unstable. After breathing problem, he has been kept on non-invasive ventilation," the hospital said in a bulletin issued on Monday evening.

 

 

Earlier in the day, the hospital issued a statement saying, "After he (Kalyan Singh) complained of respiratory discomfort on Saturday evening, oxygen therapy was started. He was put on non-invasive ventilation on Sunday evening due to respiratory worsening."

The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it said.

SGPGIMS director professor R K Dhiman is supervising Singh's treatment on a daily basis, the statement read.

The 89-year-old, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kalyan SinghKalyan Singh healthBJPSGPGIMSUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Teen girl gangraped by man, his brothers, impregnated, forced to change religion in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT13M18S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day