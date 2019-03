Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Shaheed Sthal New Bus Stand-Dilshad Garden section, an extension of the Delhi Metro`s Red Line, here on Friday.

The PM took a ride on the new metro line.

Earlier, PM Modi also inaugurated the civil flight operations from Hindon Air Force Station under the UDAN scheme. He also laid the foundation stone for a Rapid Road Transit System between Delhi and Meerut, a project worth Rs 30,000 crore.