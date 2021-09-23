हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party workers 'purify' places visited by CM Yogi Adityanath in Sambhal with 'Gangajal', video goes viral

A video of the purification exercise on Wednesday has gone viral. A case was lodged later and Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha state president Bhavesh Yadav and 8-10 others were arrested, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Misra said on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party workers &#039;purify&#039; places visited by CM Yogi Adityanath in Sambhal with &#039;Gangajal&#039;, video goes viral

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party youth workers undertook a "purification" exercise of the places visited by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Sambhal district by sprinkling 'Gangajal'.

A video of the purification exercise on Wednesday has gone viral. A case was lodged later and Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha state president Bhavesh Yadav and 8-10 others were arrested, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Misra said on Thursday.

The state’s chief minister had inaugurated and laid foundations of projects worth Rs 275 crore and addressed a public meeting at Kaila Devi in Sambhal district on Tuesday.

A day later, Yadav and SP Yuvjan Sabha workers undertook the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) exercise of the venue of the chief minister's public meeting and helipad by sprinkling waters from the Ganga river.

Talking to the media during the exercise, Yadav claimed he conducted the purification drive as Adityanath has "insulted" Maa Kaila Devi by not visiting the temple when he was here. A resident of Sambhal filed a complaint at the Bahjoi police state alleging that Yadav's action has upset followers of Adityanth who is also a religious leader.

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has often alleged that when he vacated the chief minister's official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg in Lucknow after his defeat in the 2017 assembly elections, seers and priests had undertaken "purifying rituals" at the sprawling bungalow to make it ready for Yogi Adityanath.

Yadav had also said that he would get the fire brigade to spray 'Gangajal' on it after returning to power in 2022. 

 Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samajwadi PartyYogi AdityanathSambhalGangajalBJP
Next
Story

CBI will probe Mahant Narendra Giri's death: UP govt

Must Watch

PT16M55S

Badi Bahas: Captain Amarinder Singh's 'war' against the family