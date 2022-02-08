हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022

Setback to Samajwadi Party, SC refuses interim bail to Azam Khan for campaigning in UP assembly polls

Azam Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur. 

New Delhi: In a big setback to the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, the Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a plea filed by its senior leader Azam Khan seeking interim bail for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai, however, granted liberty to Khan to approach the concerned court and request for expeditious disposal of bail pleas.

How can you file 32 petitions to seek bail? Don't bring politics in court, the bench said. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, submitted that 87 FIRs have been filed against the leader and he has got bail in 84 cases.

"I am inside prison for nothing. Where do I go my lord? I am not bringing any politics into it," he said. Sibal said the bail plea was not being taken up for the last 3-4 months despite repeated requests for a hearing.

"I am at my wits end in this matter. 87 FIRs filed against me. I got bail in 84. We are here for an interim bail in four cases so that he can effectively contest the upcoming election," Sibal said.

The apex court said in its order, "Kapil Sibal, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, submitted that FIRs are registered just before elections and most of them relate to events that occurred long back. The applications filed for bail are being adjourned and the petitioner is suffering in jail due to FIRs registered on false and frivolous grounds.’’

"The petitioner is at liberty to approach the concerned court and request for expeditious disposal of the bail applications. Needless to mention that the Court shall dispose of the bail applications expeditiously. The writ petition is dismissed," the bench said.

The plea filed by Khan contended that the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings so as to ensure that he is incarcerated during the UP Assembly elections, starting from February 10.

