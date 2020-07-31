हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
building collapse

Two dead as under-construction building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, rescue operations on

Five people who got trapped under the debris were rescued but two of them succumbed to their injuries. Initially, the two people were rescued in a critical condition.

Two dead as under-construction building collapses in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Noida, rescue operations on

At least two people were killed on Friday when an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Five people who got trapped under the debris were rescued but two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The two people were rescued in a critical condition. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said that they were shifted to a hospital for treatment. 

The building is located in Sector 11 and the incident took place around 7.30 pm. Police personnel in large number along with senior officers and teams of the Fire Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were present at spot for the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident, according to an official statement released in Lucknow.
The chief minister has asked Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh to reach the incident site and ensure the rescue of the victims and proper treatment to them, it stated.

Further details, including the cause of the collapse, are awaited. 

Tags:
building collapseUttar Pradesh building collapseNoida building collapseUttar Pradesh under construction building collapseNoida under construction building collapse
Next
Story

1,11,000 laddoos being prepared for bhoomi poojan ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M52S

Mumbai Edition: Watch top news stories of the day