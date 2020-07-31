Two dead as under-construction building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, rescue operations on

At least two people were killed on Friday when an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Five people who got trapped under the debris were rescued but two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The two people were rescued in a critical condition. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said that they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The building is located in Sector 11 and the incident took place around 7.30 pm. Police personnel in large number along with senior officers and teams of the Fire Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were present at spot for the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident, according to an official statement released in Lucknow.

The chief minister has asked Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh to reach the incident site and ensure the rescue of the victims and proper treatment to them, it stated.

Further details, including the cause of the collapse, are awaited.