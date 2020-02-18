UP govt tables Rs 5,12,860 crore budget for FY 2020-21, allocates Rs 500 crore for airport in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government on Tuesday (February 18, 2020) tabled Rs 5,12,860 crore budget for FY 2020-21. The state's budget, which was tabled in the state assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, has provisions for new schemes worth Rs 10,967.87 crore.

The size of the Budget for FY 2020-21 is Rs 33,159 crore more than the last year's budget. This is the fourth budget of the Yogi government. Rs 500 crores have also been allocated for the construction of the airport in Ayodhya in the budget.

Here are the top highlights of the UP Budget for FY 2020-21

-Rs 200 crore for metro facilities in Gorakhpur and other cities.

-Rs 358 crore allocated for Kanpur Metro.

-Agni Mission to get Rs 10 crore.

-Budget to provide Rs 292 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

-Budget proposes to provide 3,000 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission.

-Rs 820 crore allocated to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute (SGPI), Rs 187 crore to cancer institute.

-Rs 3 crore for dealing with cyber crime.

-Every district in UP to have Yuva hub for youth employment, Rs 50 crore allotted for creating job opportunities.

-UP government allots Rs 2,000 crore for Jewar airport.

-Rs 20 crore for UP Police and forensic institute.

-Rs 500 crore allotted for Ayodhya airport.