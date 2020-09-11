हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UPPSC PCS Mains 2018

UPPSC declares PCS Mains 2018 results: Anuj Nehra secures 1st rank, Sangeeta Raghav 2nd

Putting an end to the wait of thousands of candidates, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Friday (September 11) declared the final result of UPPSC PCS Main 2018. Candidates, who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard by visiting the official website of the board, uppsc.up.nic.in.

LUCKNOW: Putting an end to the wait of thousands of candidates, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Friday (September 11) declared the final result of UPPSC PCS Mains 2018. Candidates, who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of the board, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Anuj Mehra topped the PCS Main 2020 exam followed by Sangeeta Raghav, who scored the second rank and Jyoti Sharma the third. 

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission secretary Jagdish shared the information. 

Here are the top 20 rank holders of UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 exam: 

1. Anuj Nehra
2. Sangeeta Raghav
3. Jyoti Sharma
4. Vipin Kumar Shivhare
5. Karmveer Keshav
6. Farman Ahmad Khan
7. Shweta
8. Arun Kumar 
9. Arun Dixit
10. Ashwani Kumar Singh

