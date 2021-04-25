UP CM Adityanath orders 50 lakh doses of Covaxin, Covishield each, ahead of May 1 vaccine drive

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has placed an order for 50 lakh doses of both the Covaxin and Covidshield vaccines.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Adityanath said, "One crore vaccines have been ordered for the next vaccination drive which will be held from May 1. An order of 50 lakh doses has been placed for both the Indian-made vaccines. Additionally, the dose will be made available by the Government of India."

आगामी 1 मई से होने वाले टीकाकरण के लिए एक करोड़ वैक्सीन का आर्डर भेज दिया गया है। 50-50 लाख डोज का ऑर्डर दोनों स्वदेशी वैक्सीन निर्माता कंपनियों को दिया गया है। इसके अतिरिक्त भारत सरकार द्वारा डोज उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। इस संबंध में व्यापक कार्ययोजना तैयार की जा रही है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 25, 2021

Further, Adityanath claimed a comprehensive action plan has been prepared in this regard.

Earlier, the Adityanath government announced that it will now bear the cost of treatment of all COVID-19 patients even the ones in private hospitals.

While, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said that hospitals have been asked not to turn away patients.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of new cases and COVID-19-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,51,314 and the toll to 10,959.