हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

UP CM Adityanath orders 50 lakh doses of Covaxin, Covishield each, ahead of May 1 vaccine drive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has placed an order for 50 lakh doses of both the Covaxin and Covidshield vaccines. 

UP CM Adityanath orders 50 lakh doses of Covaxin, Covishield each, ahead of May 1 vaccine drive
File photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has placed an order for 50 lakh doses of both the Covaxin and Covidshield vaccines. 

Making the announcement on Twitter, Adityanath said, "One crore vaccines have been ordered for the next vaccination drive which will be held from May 1. An order of 50 lakh doses has been placed for both the Indian-made vaccines. Additionally, the dose will be made available by the Government of India." 

Further, Adityanath claimed a comprehensive action plan has been prepared in this regard. 

Earlier, the Adityanath government announced that it will now bear the cost of treatment of all COVID-19 patients even the ones in private hospitals.

While, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said that hospitals have been asked not to turn away patients.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of new cases and COVID-19-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,51,314 and the toll to 10,959.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

COVID Alert: Active cases of coronavirus in India surpasses 26-lakh mark

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Bollywood Breaking: It's tough to beat these masters of singing!