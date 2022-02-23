Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Full list of assembly constituencies going to vote in 4th phase of polls today

NEW DELHI: Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls. The polling began at 7 am will continue till 6 pm. The high-decibel campaigning for this phase ended on Monday as sparring among political rivals intensified during the last-minute canvassing.

The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.

Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 will go to the polls in the fourth phase.

Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Pathak had won the Lucknow Central seat in 2017.

Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat and is being challenged by SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria.

The Sarojini Nagar Assembly segment will witness a battle between former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh fielded by the BJP and Abhishek Mishra who had been a minister in the Samajwadi Party government. Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who had crossed over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party, will face the electoral test in this phase.

Rae Bareli considered a Congress bastion will also go to the polls in this phase, with BJP's Aditi Singh in the fray from Rae Bareli. She was earlier with the Congress.

Here's the complete list of constituencies going into polls today -

1. Pilibhit

2. Barkhera

3. Bisalpur

4. Puranpur

5. Palia

6. Gola Gokrannath

7. Sri Nagar

8. Nighasan

9. Dhaurahra

10. Lakhimpur

11. Kasta

12. Maholi

13. Sitapur

14. Mohammadi

15. Hargaon

16. Laharpur

17. Sevata

18. Biswan

19. Mahmoodabad

20. Sidhauli

21. Sawaijpur

22. Shahabad

23. Misrikh

24. Gopamau

25. Sandi

26. Bilgram-Mallanwan

27. Balamau

28. Sandila

29. Bangermau

30. Safipur

31. Mohan

32. Unnao

33. Bhagwantnagar

34. Malihabad

35. Bakshi Kaa Talab

36. Purwa

37. Sarojini Nagar

38. Lucknow West

39. Lucknow North

40. Lucknow East

41. Lucknow Central

42. Lucknow Cantt.

43. Mohanlalganj

44. Bachhrawan

45. Harchandpur

46. Rae Bareli

47. Sareni

48. Unchahar

49. Tindwari

50. Baberu

51. Banda

52. Jahanabad

53. Bindki

54. Naraini

55. Fatehpur

56. Ayah Shah

57. Husainganj

58. Khaga

59. Hardoi

