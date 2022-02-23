Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Full list of assembly constituencies going to vote in 4th phase of polls today

NEW DELHI: Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls. The polling began at 7 am will continue till 6 pm. The high-decibel campaigning for this phase ended on Monday as sparring among political rivals intensified during the last-minute canvassing.
The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.
Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.
Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 will go to the polls in the fourth phase.
Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Pathak had won the Lucknow Central seat in 2017.
Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat and is being challenged by SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria.
The Sarojini Nagar Assembly segment will witness a battle between former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh fielded by the BJP and Abhishek Mishra who had been a minister in the Samajwadi Party government. Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who had crossed over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party, will face the electoral test in this phase.
Rae Bareli considered a Congress bastion will also go to the polls in this phase, with BJP's Aditi Singh in the fray from Rae Bareli. She was earlier with the Congress.
Here's the complete list of constituencies going into polls today -
1. Pilibhit
2. Barkhera
3. Bisalpur
4. Puranpur
5. Palia
6. Gola Gokrannath
7. Sri Nagar
8. Nighasan
9. Dhaurahra
10. Lakhimpur
11. Kasta
12. Maholi
13. Sitapur
14. Mohammadi
15. Hargaon
16. Laharpur
17. Sevata
18. Biswan
19. Mahmoodabad
20. Sidhauli
21. Sawaijpur
22. Shahabad
23. Misrikh
24. Gopamau
25. Sandi
26. Bilgram-Mallanwan
27. Balamau
28. Sandila
29. Bangermau
30. Safipur
31. Mohan
32. Unnao
33. Bhagwantnagar
34. Malihabad
35. Bakshi Kaa Talab
36. Purwa
37. Sarojini Nagar
38. Lucknow West
39. Lucknow North
40. Lucknow East
41. Lucknow Central
42. Lucknow Cantt.
43. Mohanlalganj
44. Bachhrawan
45. Harchandpur
46. Rae Bareli
47. Sareni
48. Unchahar
49. Tindwari
50. Baberu
51. Banda
52. Jahanabad
53. Bindki
54. Naraini
55. Fatehpur
56. Ayah Shah
57. Husainganj
58. Khaga
59. Hardoi