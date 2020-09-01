Uttar Pradesh issues new guidelines for Unlock 4.0: Check what's allowed and what's not

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that after the implementation of Unlock 4.0, the markets will be opened from 9 am to 9 pm. At a routine meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the CM said that weekly closure of all markets in the state will be on Sundays only. "All markets should open from 9 am to 9 pm and weekly closure of markets should be fixed on Sundays," he said.

After the new order, the lockdown will apply from 12 am on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday instead of Friday, in a move to remove the lockdown on Saturday. The lockdown was in force from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday until August. The sanitisation work will take place only on Sundays

Along with this, the CM instructed to increase COVID-19 test capacity and facilities in the state soon, adding that there should be 1.5 lakh tests daily. The CM said that until an effective drug or vaccine is developed, maximum testing is the biggest weapon against it. Therefore, efforts should be continued to increase testing work.

CM Yogi was reviewing the unlock system at a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday. He said that a team of specialist doctors should be set up in Lucknow district, who will provide advice to overcome the health-related problems of the public on the digital platform. He has also given instructions to conduct contact detection, monitoring and house to house survey at a rapid pace.

The Chief Minister said that all the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers should meet regularly in the COVID-19 hospitals in the morning and in the Integrated Command and Control Center in the evening and review the works and plan ahead. He instructed the police to increase patrolling.

The Uttar Pradesh CM directed officials to speed up development projects. The chief minister asked divisional commissioners to review developmental projects of over Rs 50 crore, according to news agency PTI.

"Development projects in the state should be given pace. Agriculture production commissioner, infrastructure and Industrial development commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries should inspect offices," Adityanath said. The chief minister directed officials to conduct "microanalysis" of COVID-19 situation in Lucknow and Kanpur districts, make "effective plan" and implement it there.