Uttar Pradesh to allow home isolation under certain provisions of laid out norms: Check guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a large number of asymptomatic Covid-19 infected persons are hiding their illness which may give further rise to infection. In view of this, the state government will allow home isolation under certain provisions of laid out norms.

The patients and their families will have to follow the home isolation protocol though the state government has an adequate number of beds in the COVID-19 hospitals.

Here are the guidelines:

* People should be made aware of the prevention from the Covid-19 infection. For this, an extensive publicity campaign should be run in

which the print, electronic media, social media, banner, posters, hoardings and the public address system should be used.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed to make sure the use of masks and maintenance of social distancing is followed strictly. The Chief Minister said that better body immunity is extremely required for the prevention from COVID-19.

* Directing to launch mass awareness programme for protection from COVID-19, he said that the people should be motivated to download 'Arogyasethu' and 'Ayush Kavach-COVID'. People may increase their body immunity by absorbing the knowledge given in the Apps.

* He said that the door-to-door survey is a necessary process, found very useful in identifying the COVID-19 patients through medical

screening. Asking to carry on with this, he said that the suspected ones should be subjected to Rapid Antigen COVID-19 testing.

* He also directed to convene a meeting of the office-bearers of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Nursing Association at the district level in order to bring about improvement in the health services.

* The Chief Minister directed the Health and Medical education departments to ensure an effective action to bring down the COVID-19 mortality rate to the minimum level. Contact tracings should be done at any cost to contain the infection. He also directed the health and medical education departments to send a special team of doctors to Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Basti, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Jhansi, Moradabad and Varanasi accompanied by the nodal officers of these districts.

* He said that the COVID-19 hospitals should be equipped with all the facilities. The L-1 and L-2 hospitals should have facilities of oxygen 3

and ventilators while COVID-19 and Non-COVID-19 hospitals should have separate ambulances. The CM said that special attention should be given to cleanliness and hygiene in the hospitals. The doctors should take regular rounds in the hospitals and the paramedics monitor the condition of the patients. He also directed to keep on training the medical personnel about protection from the infection.