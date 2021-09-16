हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varanasi

Varanasi’s historic Ramlila cancelled for second consecutive year amid COVID-19 fears

The Ramlila of Ram Nagar will not be staged in Varanasi this year, the over 200-year-old event has been postpone the second consecutive time since March 2020. 

File photo

New Delhi: The well-known and historic Ramlila of Ramnagar will not be staged in Varanasi this year for the second consecutive time since COVID-19 pandemic broke in March 2020.

The Ramlila which is organised by the royal family of Kashi took the decision to postpone the over 200-year-old event. Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh of the royal family of Kashi in a letter informed Varanasi's Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh about the decision, the Hindustan Times said in a report. 

The letter read: “This is to inform you that keeping in mind the present scenario (Covid-19 pandemic), like last year this year too, it has been decided to postpone the famous Ramnagar’s Ramlila so that the people of Kashi are protected from the viral infection by fulfilling the Covid-19 guidelines.”

Traditionally, the Ramlila which is an annual event - commences on Anant Chaturdashi in Ramnagar and is staged for one month. In 2020, the event had not been staged either. Chaupais (couplets) of Ramcharitmanas were recited from the day of Anant Chaturdashi for one month.

In a total span of 238 years, this is the second occasion when the Ramlila has been cancelled.

