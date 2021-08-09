Yogi govt to keep 3rd wave at bay, moots aggressive testing and prevention through vaccination

Lucknow: With the second wave of Covid-19 receding from the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is upgrading its armour against a probable third Covid-19 wave, has directed a special team of health experts to prepare elaborate guidelines for reopening of secondary schools and higher educational institutions.

Committed to restore normalcy in the state in order to save both ‘Lives and Livelihood’ of people, in pursuance of the Chief Minister’s directives, a special team headed by the Director of SGPGI has swung into action to prepare special corona preventive guidelines in compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

It is noteworthy, that all the students of the secondary schools, colleges and universities will attend their respective institutions on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 after which their physical classes will commence from August 16.

The educational institutions will have to ensure availability of sanitation facilities like handwash, thermal scanning, pulse oximeter and other requisite medical aid.

UP records merely 58 positive cases out of 2.54 lakh samples tested

Eliminating the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, out of the 2,54,442 samples tested in the last 24 hours, merely 58 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and as a result the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has slumped to 0.01 percent in Uttar Pradesh, lower than the lowest post first wave of the pandemic.

In the same period, another 49 patients also recovered from the infection. The Active Caseload in the most populous state has been reduced to just 593 from a high of 3,10,783 in April pushing the Recovery Rate up to a remarkable 98.6 percent, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent

Aggressive Testing and Vaccination continues

Ramping up of daily testing to detect the virus has helped in the fight against the second wave. True to the spirit of the 'trace, test, and treat' policy, with as many as 6,74,76,221 tested, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in Covid Testing. Whereas, other states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal have decreased testing even after greater surge in fresh covid cases.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in UP exceeded 5.35 crore. Notably, the vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh has seen a remarkable jump, leaving other states much behind.

Despite its large population density, Uttar Pradesh is setting new daily records in vaccination while states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh amongst others have ‘underutilized’ doses of Covid-19 vaccine that have been supplied to them.

